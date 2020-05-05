Argentina has been awarded the right to host the first-ever Under-23 Men's Softball World Cup in 2021.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) announced the decision today, with the tournament set to take place in the second half of the year.

Twelve countries will take part in the tournament - four from the Americas, one from Africa, two from Asia, two from Oceania, two from Europe and finally a wild card.

"We’re very happy with the awarding of the hosting rights of the WBSC U-23 Men’s Softball World Cup to Argentina," Tommy Velazquez, chairman of the WBSC Softball Division Board, said.

"Argentine fans are very passionate and supportive so we expect a very successful and spectacular inaugural edition for the newly created tournament."

In senior men's softball, Argentina are the reigning word and Pan-American champions ©Getty Images

Argentina are the current world champions in men's softball, having won last year's edition of the World Cup in the Czech Republic, and sit second in the WBSC rankings.

They finished fourth at the Under-18 Men's Softball World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year.

The tournament has been created to bridge the gap between the under-18 game and the senior one.

The other new WBSC tournament set to take place in 2021 - the Under-15 Women’s Softball World Cup - has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the inaugural edition will now take place in 2023.

The Men's Softball World Cup, which was due to take place in 2021, has been postponed until 2022.