The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has confirmed a series of positive tests for both athletes and horses, leading to provisional suspensions.

Argentina’s Joaquin Albisu has been provisionally suspended after his horse Easy Boy 23 tested positive for the banned substances boldenone, boldienone and boldenone undecylenate.

The samples were taken at during competition at Wellington in the United States, which was held between February 25 and March 1.

The horse has been provisionally suspended for two months from March 26, the date of notification.

Mexican athlete Nicolas Pizarro was provisionally suspended on April 21, after being notified that two of his horses had tested positive for substances banned under the FEI’s Equine Anti-Doping and Controlled Medication Regulations.

The horses Linkin Park and Come Back both tested positive for ractopamine, which can increase growth.

The tests were conducted at the same event in San Miguel de Allende, which was held from March 12 to 15.

Both horses are provisionally suspended for two months.

Three positive tests have also been recorded by riders.









Mexico’s Abraham Gaspar Ojeda Serrano has been provisionally suspended following a positive test for the banned substance clenbuterol.

The out-of-competition test took place on June 4 in 2019, with the rider suspended from April 2.

The FEI Tribunal is due to decide on each of the cases.

Two cases have seen athletes avoid provisional suspensions, due to the prohibited substances being specified substances.

Denmark’s Signe Kirk Kristiansen tested positive for Bis-4-cyano-phenyl-methanol, a letrozole metabolite, in a test conducted on March 13.

Kristiansen was notified on April 28.

Egypt’s Mohamed Talaat tested positive for cannabinoids at the African Games in Rabat, with equestrian competition held from August 20 to 24 last year.