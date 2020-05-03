Doug Anakin, who was a member of the Canadian four-man bobsleigh team that won the country's first Olympic gold medal in the event, has passed away.

Anakin was 89 and died on April 25.

Competing in bobsleigh for the first time at Innsbruck 1964, Canada's four-man team won a shock gold medal after breaking the course record on the first of their four runs.

Canada beat Austria by more than a second, despite the athletes having little previous bobsleigh experience.

John Emery was the pilot, with his brother Victor, Peter Kirby and Anakin completing the team.

It was the only gold medal Canada won at Innsbruck 1964.

We are very sad to hear of the passing of Hall of Famer, Doug Anakin over the weekend. Our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/2nnCndoQJ4 — Canada's Sports Hall of Fame (@sportshall) April 28, 2020

All four members of the team were inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in honour of the achievement.

Anakin was also a luge athlete and took part in the event at Innsbruck 1964, only to drop out after two runs to focus on the bobsleigh.

A teacher and sports enthusiast, Anakin was described by the Canadian Olympic Committee as "the driving force behind" Canada's luge programme after he had retired as an athlete.

As well as designing tracks, Anakin coached the Canadian team at Sapporo 1972.

Luge Canada was among the organisations to pay tribute to Anakin, calling him an "original champion".