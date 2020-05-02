United World Wrestling (UWW) have confirmed Morocco, Hungary and China will remain the hosts of continental qualifiers for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Confirmation follows the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approving the updated wrestling qualification system for the Games.

Exactly half of wrestling berths at the Games have been earned to date, with six in each division earned at the World Championships and two at the Pan American qualification tournament.

Xi’an in China will host the Asian continental qualifier, with the event reverting back to the initial host city.

The event was among the first postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has impacted sport worldwide.

A decision was taken in February to move the event to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, but the spread of the virus led to the Government withdrawing from staging the competition.

With the Olympic Games postponed to 2021, the UWW will plan to host the competition in Xi’an as initially planned.

El Jadida in Morocco is due to host the joint Africa and Oceania qualification event, with Hungary’s capital Budapest hosting the European qualifier.

Athletes who turn 18 in 2021 will be allowed to contest the qualifiers ©UWW

All three continental events are scheduled to take place in March next year, with dates yet to be determined.

It will be followed by the World Qualification event, which will determine the final berths at the Games.

Two places will be available in each division at the qualifier, with Bulgaria’s capital Sofia due to host the event in April.

“We are very happy to be able to announce the next steps towards the Olympic Games for all the athletes,” UWW said.

“They will have a clear understanding of the qualification process and be able to adjust their preparation to achieve their goal – be qualified for the Games.”

The UWW also reiterated that athletes who turn 18 in 2021 will be allowed to contest the qualifiers and compete at the Olympic Games.