Hay to take charge of New Zealand men's under-23 team at postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Des Buckingham will not be leading the New Zealand men's under-23 football team at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after All Whites head coach Danny Hay's appointment was brought forward because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hay had been due to take on responsibility for the under-23 team on September 1.

Buckingham had been under contract until the end of August, but the one-year delay to the Games has prompted New Zealand Football to allow Hay to take charge from today, four months earlier than initially planned.

NZ Football said in a statement his appointment had been brought forward to "provide clarity to the players".

According to Stuff, a group of players had urged NZ Football to retain Buckingham for the rearranged Olympics, postponed because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Des Buckingham had been due to lead the team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics before the event was postponed ©Getty Images

NZ Football has instead given Hay, appointed head coach of the New Zealand men's team last year, responsibility for the under-23 squad four months earlier than initially planned.

"We are deeply disappointed that we were not able to attend the Olympics this year and have empathy for what this outcome means for Des and the current men’s under-23 group," NZ Football chief executive Andrew Pagnell said.

"This is an unprecedented situation but we wanted to provide clarity for everyone involved so that we are in the best possible position when we start playing again."

New Zealand booked their place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after winning the Oceania Football Confederation men's qualifier in October.

Buckingham would have coached the side had the Games taken place as scheduled.