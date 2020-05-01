The World Curling Federation (WCF) has cancelled its 2020 adult camp in Prague in August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event had been scheduled to take place in the Czech capital from August 16 to 20.

In a statement, the WCF said it was "simply not possible" to hold the camp as planned amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Unfortunately, we have cancelled the 2020 Adult Camp scheduled to take place in Prague, Czech Republic from 16­–20 August.



While the Czech Republic has reported a relatively low number of cases of the virus in relation to the rest of Europe and the world, the pandemic has ground international travel to almost a complete halt.

It has also prompted countries to initiate lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 3.3 million people and killed at least 234,000 worldwide.

"The safety and well-being of the campers and instructors are the Federation’s primary concern and due to the ongoing global uncertainty surrounding the global spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) it is simply not possible to run the camp at this time," the WCF said.

The WCF had earlier cancelled its youth curling camp in Germany as a result of the pandemic.