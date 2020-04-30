Jaubert and Piccolruaz qualify for Tokyo 2020 after IFSC reallocate unused quota places

Anouck Jaubert of France and Michael Piccolruaz of Italy qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) reallocated two unused quotas.

According to the Tokyo 2020 qualification system, the Tripartite Commission quota places, awarded to athletes who are nominated by their National Olympic Committee, had to be assigned by the end of March.

No applications were filed, however, with the IFSC reallocating the quotas instead.

Jaubert and Piccolruaz were given a place at Tokyo 2020 after finishing 11th and 14th respectively in the women and men's combined event at the 2019 IFSC Climbing World Championships in Hachioji.

Jaubert will join her teammates Julia Chanourdie, Bassa Mawem and Mickael Mawem, making France the third country, along with Japan and the United States, to have four climbers qualified for the Games.

Michael Piccolruaz of Italy became the third Italian climber to qualify for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Michael Piccolruaz is set to be the third Italian athlete to qualify for Tokyo 2020, alongside Ludovico Fossali and Laura Rogora.

The reallocation of the unused quota places brings the total of qualified athletes to 32.

Eight slots remain, which will be awarded at the four continental competitions this year.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the IFSC recently decided that the Tokyo 2020 qualification process will be concluded by December 31.

The Olympic Games have been postponed until July 23 to August 8 2021.