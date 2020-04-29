Less than seven per cent of English FA’s £165 million football investment went to women’s game in last financial year

New broadcasting deals enabled the Football Association to bounce back into profit while boosting investments into English football by almost 30 per cent to £165.6 million ($202 million/€187.1 million) during the year to end-July 2019.

Of the additional £38 million ($46.4 million/€43 million) pumped into the sport, however, just £2 million ($2.44 million/€2.26 million) went into the women’s game, with nearly half of the additional funding earmarked for increased prize money for the FA Cup.

All told, women’s football got just £11 million ($13.4 million/€12.4 million), or less than seven per cent, of the £165.6 million total, versus £51 million ($62.2 million/€57.6 million) that went to FA competition prize funds, £19 million ($23.2 million/€21.5 million) to facilities, £17 million ($20.7 million/€19.2 million) to county football associations and £25 million ($30.5 million/€28.25 million) to other football organisations.

Newly-published accounts show that turnover for the year was up by nearly a quarter, from £375.5 million ($458.1 million/€424.3 million) to £467.2 million ($570 million/€527.9 million), with broadcasting much the largest contributor at £262.6 million ($320.4 million/€296.7 million).

Sponsorship and licensing income, by contrast, was down quite sharply at £63.4 million ($77.3 million/€71.6 million), against £79.1 million ($96.5 million/€89.4 million).

Events income edged up to £70.6 million ($86.1 million/€79.8 million), in spite of the ending of a tenancy with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, reflecting a good year for rock concerts and the staging of three American Football games plus a boxing bout involving Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua.

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke oversaw a profitable year for the organisation ©Getty Images

Operating profit surged to £62.8 million ($76.6 million/€71 million), against a £1.8 million ($2.2 million/€2 million) operating loss the previous year.

Pre-tax profit weighed in at £57 million ($69.5 million/€64.4 million), against a loss of £8.5 million ($10.4 million/€9.6 million).

The FA’s debt was restructured during the course of the year, with a term loan replaced, in effect, by a revolving credit facility.

At the 2018-19 year-end, net debt stood at £126.4 million ($154.2 million/€142.8 million), up from £106.7 million ($130.2 million/€120.6 million).

Year-end cash amounted to £39.2 million ($47.8 million/€44.3 million).

There was a £23.7million ($28.9 million/€26.8 million) purchase of tangible fixed assets.

A statement accompanying the accounts by FA chairman Greg Clarke was dated November 2019, predating emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.