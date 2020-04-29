ISU confirm calendar for next two ISU World Cup Speed Skating Series

International Skating Union (ISU) has confirmed dates and locations for the next two World Cup Speed Skating Series, with the Netherlands hosting the finals on both occasions.

The calendar was approved by the ISU Council during its latest meeting.

The upcoming season will begin in Poland with races taking place from November 13 to 15 in Tomaszów Mazowiecki.

Skaters will head to Norway the following week with Stavanger hosting competition from November 20 to 22.

Salt Lake City will stage the third event of the season from December 4 to 6, with the second stop in North America seeing Calgary stage competition from December 11 to 13.

A break in the series will follow, before action resumes at Changchun in China with two days of racing held between February 17 and 18.

The season will conclude with the World Cup Final in Heerenveen, which will be contested from March 6 to 7.

The ISU said the calendar, along with all other series run by the governing body, will be subject to the normalisation of the coronavirus situation allowing the safe organisation of events.

The governing body added that it was monitoring developments in consultation with organisers and that it will inform members in case of any developments, recommendations or decisions.

The opening four events of the 2021 to 2022 season will be qualifiers for Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Locations for the opening four events of the 2021 to 2022 season will match the previous series, with Tomaszów Mazowiecki opening the World Cup on November 12 to 14 in 2021.

Stavanger hosts the second event between November 19 and 21, with Salt Lake City holding the third competition from December 3 to 5.

Calgary will stage the penultimate event from December 10 to 12.

All four competitions will act as qualification events for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held from February 4 to 20.

The World Cup season will resume after the Winter Olympics, with the final taking place in the Netherlands from March 11 to 13.

A venue is yet to be confirmed.