The Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation's (THF) Olympic hopeful Wael Al-Farraj has encouraged people to remain active during the period of coronavirus lockdown.

Al-Farraj became the first black belt holder to be produced by the THF's Academy's at the Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan in 2017, and the Syrian now hopes to compete at Tokyo 2020 as part of the refugee team.

He is one of 37 refugee athletes hoping to gain an Olympic place, with the Games now delayed to 2021 because of COVID-19.

This means Al-Farraj has more time to prepare as he aims to win a spot in Japan.

"I am sending this message to everyone who hears me to stay home for your safety, our safety and your family's safety," he said.

"Let's stand together hand by hand until we eliminate this disease and rejoice together.

"I advise everyone to practice and invest all your energy in sport."

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue announced the creation of the THF, which works to teach taekwondo to refugees and displaced people, in 2015.