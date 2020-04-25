Canada and the United States will meet in the first stage of the men's tournament at Beijing 2022 after the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced the groups for the Winter Olympic Games.

The composition of the three men's and two women's groups is based on the IIHF rankings for 2020, published by the worldwide governing body this week.

There have not been any changes to the top 10 on the men's world rankings, largely as a result of the coronavirus-led shut down of the sport.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the IIHF Men's World Championship, which had been scheduled to take place in Switzerland in May.

Canada retained top spot ahead of Russia, Finland and Sweden.

The US, Canada, China and Pyeongchang 2018 silver medallists Germany make up Group A of the men's tournament, while reigning Olympic champions Russia will meet the Czech Republic, Switzerland and a qualifier.

Group C includes Finland and Sweden, and will be completed by two qualifiers.

The final three places in the men's competition are set to be decided at the final Olympic qualification event, scheduled for August 27 to 30 but which could be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The top six nations on the women's rankings have also remained the same, with only two tournaments being held in 2020.

Canada, the US, Finland, Russia and Switzerland - the top five teams in the world - will compete in Group A of the women's tournament at Beijing 2022.

Japan and China will be joined by three qualifiers, due to be determined next year, in Group B.