Draw for 2023 Rugby World Cup in November to be held as scheduled

The draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup will go ahead as scheduled in Paris in November, either by videoconference or in person, according to tournament managing director Claude Atcher.

Atcher, who served as general manager of the Organising Committee when France held the 2007 World Cup, told L'Equipe that the November 30 date was "set in stone".

The former rugby union player said the draw would be conducted by videoconference "if the health crisis is still severe".

The coronavirus pandemic has forced a near total shut down of sport worldwide, with rugby union among those affected.

It could have an impact on teams and their position with the draw, and Atcher said the issue would be resolved at a meeting of the Rugby World Cup board of directors in June.

Organisers are confident the coronavirus crisis will not affect sponsorship for the tournament ©Getty Images

Atcher claimed the Organising Committee was confident the COVID-19 virus would not have a negative impact on sponsorship for the tournament.

He said three sponsors had already been signed up and a further two were on the brink of being added to the event's portfolio.

World Rugby could look to reduce ticket prices, Atcher said, to make matches involving the less high-profile teams more affordable.

"We want to be in touch with the reality and the daily life of all French people, faced with an economic situation that will turn out to be ferocious," he added.

"But I remain optimistic."