China's short track speed skating team has held internal test races to continue their preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and fill the void left by the cancellation of the World Championships.

Reigning Olympic 500 metres champion Wu Dajing was among those who competed in the event, held at the national training base in the Chinese capital.

It took place after the International Skating Union cancelled its World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Seoul, which had been scheduled for March 13 to 15, because of the coronavirus crisis.

Sport has come to a standstill because of the coronavirus, which originated in China ©Getty Images

The COVID-19 virus, which originated in China, has sparked a near total shut down of sport worldwide, but China's winter sport teams have continued their training.

"Despite learning of the World Championships' cancellation midway through our programme, we've never relaxed for one day the whole winter," Wu said.

"With uncertainty appearing the only certain thing during these tough times, it only matters to spend every day to the fullest.

"I am glad that my efforts paid off at the internal test event, which really gave me great encouragement."