World Athletics are welcoming candidates to become a member of the organisation’s screening panel, which determines the eligibility of members of its vetting panel.

The governing body said the vetting panel was established in 2017 as part of its programme of governance and integrity reforms.

The panel are tasked with deciding whether people seeking to be or who are currently World Athletics officials are eligible to take or remain in office.

New Zealand’s Don Mackinnon serves as the panel chair and is joined by Namibia’s Esi Schimming-Chase and Switzerland’s Mark Pieth.

The trio, who must be independent of World Athletics and at least one of whom must be a lawyer, are serving a four-year term until the end of the first Council meeting after the 2023 Congress meeting.

World Athletics say that to ensure the vetting panel meet the same high standards of conduct and integrity as all other World Athletics officials, a screening panel was established to determine their eligibility.

One candidate is being sought to serve until August 2023, following a recent vacancy.

The panels were established in 2017 as part of governance reforms introduced by World Athletics President Sebastian Coe ©Getty Images

The successful candidate will hold the position from the date of their appointment to August 2023.

Members of the screening panel must have significant legal experience, as well as experience in the vetting or screening of applicants and candidates to official positions.

World Athletics hope the member can be appointed by the Council in July.

Members can be reappointed for further terms of office.

The panel is currently comprised of Carlota Castrejana Fernandez and Leanne O’Leary.

Applications for the vacant position will close at 18:00 CEST on June 5.