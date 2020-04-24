Denis Alimov has been appointed to succeed Anatoly Chelyshev as head coach of the Russian national skeleton team.

The Russian Bobsleigh Federation announced Alimov, who coaches former overall World Cup champion and Olympic bronze medallist Elena Nikitina, would take over from June 1.

Chelyshev will remain part of the coaching team led by Alimov.

The 40-year-old will spearhead the Russian team during the new season, set to begin in November.

It is not yet clear whether the coronavirus pandemic will impact the start of the new campaign.

Denis Alimov is the coach of European women's champion Elena Nikitina ©Getty Images

Alimov has already enjoyed success in skeleton through his role as coach for Nikitina, who secured her third European women's title in February.

Nikitina is also a former junior world champion and has earned two medals at the senior World Championships.

The 27-year-old was caught up in the Russian doping scandal and was initially stripped of the bronze medal she claimed at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, before it was reinstated on appeal.