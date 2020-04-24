Former doubles world number one Mathias Boe of Denmark has announced his retirement from badminton at the age of 39.

Boe, silver medallist in the men’s doubles at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, had been the oldest active player at elite level.

One of Denmark’s most accomplished doubles players, Boe also won two European titles and two medals at the World Championships.

Boe had planned to retire after either the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Thomas Cup in May or the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, both of which have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he had made the decision to end his career prior to the All England Open in March.

"After announcing in February that the Thomas Cup or Olympics would be my last tournament, I thought it might give me the motivation to give me a 100 per cent over the last few months, but unfortunately, it has had the opposite effect," he said.

Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen earned silver at the London 2012 Olympic Games ©BWF

"I have noticed that I have not been there completely, neither for training nor for matches.

"I have not had my thoughts in the right place.

"Mentally, I am simply too exhausted.

"Throughout my career, I have demanded of myself that I would do everything I could to become the best badminton player I could, but I have not been able to do that lately.

"That is why it is time to stop.

"Thankfully, my career does not end because of the virus.

"I am relieved because it would have been a strange way to end my career."

Boe partnered with Carsten Mogensen from 2004 until they split in March of last year, when he combined with Mads-Conrad Petersen.

Most of his success came with Mogensen as the duo won Olympic silver, as well as silver and bronze at the World Championships.

They also claimed three consecutive BWF World Superseries Finals titles and won the All England men's doubles crown twice.

"It is a strange feeling to have stopped," Boe added.

"I sometimes think back on some of the great moments and miss them.

"But I also did that while I was still active, so there is not much difference.

"Most of all, I am relieved it’s over."