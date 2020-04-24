Swimmer Aimee Willmott and netball player Ama Agbeze joined the Commonwealth Games England Board as athlete representatives.

Both athletes were Commonwealth champions at Gold Coast 2018, with the 27-year-old Willmott earning gold in the women's 400 metre individual medley.

It was her second Commonwealth Games, having achieved two silver medals at Glasgow 2014.

"I’m extremely honoured and excited that I’ve been accepted to the board of Commonwealth Games England," Willmott said.

"This is a really exciting opportunity for me.

"I’ve had such great success at the Commonwealth Games from the age of 17 up until the Gold Coast where I won gold in the pool on night one of the Games.

"I’m just really looking forward to sharing my experiences with the rest of the board and hopefully we can produce great athletes in the next generation coming through."

The 37-year-old Agbeze first competed at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne in 2006, claiming bronze.

Aimee Willmott earned Commonwealth gold in the women's 400m individual medley at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

She was also part of the team that clinched gold in a dramatic final against hosts Australia at Gold Coast 2018.

"It feels great to be on the Commonwealth Games England board," Agbeze said.

"It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while and I guess the time is finally right.

"It’s great to be involved as for my sport, netball, it’s the only multi-sport event that we have in our calendar so it’s the pinnacle for us.

"Also, it’s great to be on the board because I’m part of the wider team, not just netball and trying to influence my own sphere, but supporting other sports too."

Agbeze and Willmott have been appointed for a four-year term and will attend their first Board meeting in June 2020.

They join Ali Jawad as athlete representatives, with the powerlifter starting his term in July 2018.

Their appointments also achieve an equal gender split on the Board.

Ama Agbeze was part of the winning netball team at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"We are delighted to have Ama and Aimee, two outstanding Commonwealth gold medal winning athletes, and, equally important, exceptional people, joining our board at Commonwealth Games England," Commonwealth Games England chairman Ian Metcalfe said.

"Their experience and knowledge of what it takes to perform at their best will provide invaluable insight through to Birmingham 2022 and beyond.

"We are particularly pleased that as an athlete centric organisation, the appointment of Ama and Aimee further strengthens the depth of our board with three athlete representatives from different sports.

"These appointments also reinforce our commitment to diversity. I am honoured to welcome them both and look forward to building towards a home Games in Birmingham."

England are due to host the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 27 to August 7 in 2022.