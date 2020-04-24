Three-time world champion and Olympic silver medallist Eddie Dawkins has announced his retirement from cycling following the postponement of Tokyo 2020.

The New Zealand star had hoped to end his career after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed until 2021 last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He would have featured as part of New Zealand’s men’s team sprint team on the track, alongside Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster.

Dawkins said committing for a further 15 months was a step too far, with the Games now set to take place from July 23 to August 8 next year.

"I want to thank my parents for their love and continued support throughout my cycling career," Dawkins said.

"Also, I want to thank my wife for being my biggest supporter and standing right beside me through the wins and the losses.

"My wife and I have been working on what is next for us and we are excited for the next adventure and tackling it together.

"I wanted to commit everything I had into one last Olympic campaign with Ethan and Sam for Tokyo 2020.

"To now face a further year on top of that, and with no certainty even then, is a step too far for me.

"If I can’t give my heart and soul to this, to continue to improve and get faster, then anything less would be letting myself down and above all else, letting my teammates down.

"I’ve been in the high performance programme over 12 years and it’s been on a wild journey.

"Ethan, Sam and me have been like brothers.

"We’ve been to the top of the world and spent countless hours together in training, travelling and competing."

Dawkins, Mitchell and Webster finished as silver medallists in the team sprint at Rio 2016, ending 0.1 seconds behind their rivals from Britain.

Eddie Dawkins, centre, formed a formidable team with Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster ©Getty Images

The trio won team sprint world titles in 2014, 2016 and 2017, as well as winning the event at the Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Dawkins is New Zealand’s most successful track cyclist at World Championship level, with three gold and four silver medals.

This included winning keirin silver medals in both 2015 and 2016.

He has won two gold, two silver and three bronze medals across three editions of the Commonwealth Games.

Dawkins was also the first New Zealand sprinter to go under the 10-second barrier in the 200 metres sprint and the first under the one-minute barrier at sea level in the 1000m time trial.

"His career speaks for itself on the track and he has been a larger-than-life character off it," Jacques Landry, Cycling New Zealand chief executive, said

"Together with Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster they formed a remarkable partnership that took them to the top of the sport where they dominated for several years.

"In doing so they flew the New Zealand flag around the world on track cycling’s biggest stages.

"In a nation noted internationally for its endurance athletes over a range of sports, Eddie has shown that kiwis sprinters can fly.

"More recently Eddie has completed coaching courses with the UCI, and we are hopeful that we may see him back in the Avantidrome in the future."