France's long-serving ice hockey national team player Yorick Treille has been appointed as the country's new head coach of the under-20 men's team.

Replacing Pierre Pousse in the position, Treille takes over ahead of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-20 World Championship Division I Group B in the 2020-2021 season.

The French juniors compete in the third tier of world ice hockey and will play in their group against Estonia, Japan, Poland, Slovenia and Ukraine.

Treille will also continue as assistant coach of the men's national team, alongside head coach Philippe Bozon, when the junior programme ends for the season in February.

He represented France at 13 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship tournaments at senior level, with nine of them coming in the top division.

He moved from being a player to a coach during the 2018-2019 season when he was placed in charge of the Mulhouse Scorpions in the Ligue Magnus.

In his first full season he led them to the semi-finals, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.