This year's International University Sports Federation (FISU) University World Cup 3x3 has been postponed to late 2021 as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The event was due to take place in Xiamen in China between November 26 and 29 but will now take place in the same period next year, in the same city.

Despite there being six months before the original dates, the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the continental qualifiers for the tournament.

Discussions between FISU and the Organising Committee eventually led to the decision to postpone, with final approval given by a FISU Steering Committee.

Qualification events cannot be held in time ©FISU

"As you know, the selection of teams for the University World Cup is done on the basis of continental qualification tournaments, which are organised by our Continental University Sports Federations," said FISU secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond.

"The qualification tournaments normally take place during the Continental Games or Continental Championships.

"Unfortunately in 2020, the Continental Federations are unable to organise their Games or Championships due to the global COVID-19 situation.

"Hence, this does not allow us to select the teams for the world finals of the FISU University World Cup 3x3 this year."