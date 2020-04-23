Vietnam has halved the budget for the 2021 Southeast Asian Games and Para Games as the country focuses its resources on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Vietnam News, the Government has slashed funding for the Games to VND1 trillion (£34 million/$42.5 million/€39 million).

The budget to upgrade facilities associated with the event has also reportedly been reduced from VND805 billion (£27.5 million/$34 million/€31.5 million) to VND600 billion (£20.6 million/$25.5 million/€23.6 million).

An Organising Committee was expected to be established for the event in February, but the pandemic has put this on hold.

The Games are set to take place in Hanoi from November 21 to December 2 next year.

The Philippines hosted last year's Southeast Asian Games ©Getty Images

The Para Games will run from December 14 to 21.

It will be the second time Vietnam has held the Games, having last held the event in 2003.

The Games is expected to feature between 36 to 40 sports.

The Philippines were the last hosts of the Southeast Asian Games, with the event taking place last year.

Vietnam is slowly set to ease lockdown restrictions, following seven days with no new coronavirus cases recorded.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced yesterday that no provinces in the country are seen as "highly prone" to the pandemic.

The country has recorded 268 cases in total since the coronavirus outbreak began, with no deaths recorded.