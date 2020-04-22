The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has confirmed that the second edition of the FIA Motorsport Games has been moved from this year to 2021 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Italy's ACI Vallelunga Circuit hosted the inaugural edition of the Olympic-style multi-discipline event last year, and Marseille was due to stage the Games in 2020 between October 23 and 25.

It has now been announced that racing will instead take place between October 22 and 24 in 2021, with the Circuit Paul Ricard in the French city remaining the track.

"Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 crisis, we have decided to postpone the 2020 Motorsport Games to next year," said FIA President Jean Todt.

"It will leave the opportunity to the ASNs, teams and our promoter SRO to be better prepared.

"I take the opportunity to wish the best to the Circuit Paul Ricard which celebrated its 50th anniversary last Sunday and to thank them for welcoming the next FIA Motorsport Games."

Marseille's Circuit Paul Ricard will host the Games next year ©FIA

National teams compete at the Motorsport Games with car categories including GT, touring, F4, karting, slalom, drifting and digital.

"Moving the second edition of the FIA Motorsport Games to 2021 is the correct course of action," said SRO Motorsports Group founder and chief executive Stephane Ratel.

"The event was conceived as a late-season contest with each nation represented by its most talented competitors, but many series will now race further into the year than anticipated, meaning it would have fallen during a very busy period.

"To avoid this conflict, we will begin planning for 2021 and are pleased to have confirmed a revised date at Circuit Paul Ricard.

"I am grateful that this decision has been reached in such good time and believe that the second edition of the FIA Motorsport Games will ultimately be stronger for it."