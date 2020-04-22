Moguls star Mikaël Kingsbury has been crowned as Canada's snow sport athlete of the year after being named as the winner of the John Semmelink Award.

The 27-year-old freestyle ace has received the accolade, considered the highest prize in Canadian snow sports, after continuing his domination of his sport.

During 2019-2020 the reigning Olympic gold medallist claimed seven World Cup victories in moguls and dual moguls to win the overall title for the ninth time in a row.

He has also won the overall Freestyle World Cup for the last nine editions and boasts 63 World Cup wins in all.

Alongside his Olympic title from Pyeongchang 2018, he has four World Championship gold medals.

The John Semmelink Award goes to the athlete who "through integrity, conduct and ability, best represents Canada in international sport".

Away from sport, Kingsbury has served as an ambassador for two programmes - the Breakfast Club of Canada which is dedicated to ensuring disadvantaged students have reliable access to proper nutrition, and the Fondation Médicale des Laurentides et des Pays-d’en-Haut, which works to provide medical equipment.

"It's a tremendous honour for me to receive the John Semmelink award and to follow in the footsteps of so many amazing athletes," said Kingsbury.

"I love my sport, I enjoy the camaraderie between all of the skiers, I thrive on competition and I feel lucky every day to have the opportunity to live out my passion.

Mikaël Kingsbury is considered as the greatest moguls skier of all time ©Getty Images

"I feel like I still have a lot to learn and I will continue pushing the sport for as long as I can."

Nominations for the John Semmelink Memorial Award are submitted by athlete representatives of each discipline of the Canadian Snowsports Association.

The prize is named in honour of Alpine racer Semmelink, who lost his life in a training accident while competing in Germany.

Kingsbury will receive his award later this year as part of induction ceremonies for the Canadian Skiing Hall of Fame.

"It is an honour for Mikaël to be recognised within this group of Canadian snow sports legends," said Freestyle Canada chief executive Peter Judge.

"I know he will be thrilled to be the recipient of this years John Semmelink award.

"It certainly serves as a tribute to Mikaël's unquenchable drive for excellence on the field of play, however it is his approachable nature and humility which really defines him."