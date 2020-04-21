Johan Eliasch has claimed the International Ski Federation (FIS) needs to find more television-friendly formats as he vies to become the next President of the organisation.

The Swedish billionaire was nominated for the FIS Presidency by GB Snowsport last month.

Eliasch told the Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung that he would not take a salary should he be elected President, while adding that increased TV coverage and revenues could be put towards investment in the sport.

"We need to find better and more television-friendly formats," Eliasch said.

"Nordic combined is difficult to broadcast on television.

"In my opinion a parallel slalom is much more suited to getting people to watch.

"The more entertaining it becomes, the more you watch and the more you watch, the more you generate from television rights.

"The more money we get, the more we can invest."

Urs Lehmann has been confirmed as a candidate for the FIS Presidency ©Swiss Ski

Eliasch is the chairman and chief executive of sportswear company Head.

The Swedish billionaire has previously served on the board of the British Paralympic Association from 2002 to 2009.

Eliasch was also on the Advisory Board of the British Olympic Association from 2003 to 2012.

GB Snowsport had backed Eliasch to "implement positive and significant change" when announcing its backing last month.

The initial date for nominations was initially due to be tomorrow (April 22), ahead of the FIS Congress at Royal Cliff Resort in Thailand on May 22.

The Congress was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no revised date yet announced.

The new deadline for applications for Presidential and Council candidates will be 30 days before the re-scheduled elections.

Swiss Ski Association President Urs Lehmann has also been nominated for the FIS Presidency.

Italian Winter Sports Federation President Flavio Roda and FIS vice-president Mats Arjes are among those reportedly considering standing in the election.

Current FIS secretary general Sarah Lewis is expected to bid for the FIS Presidency as well.

The winner of the election will become the fifth FIS President in the organisation's 98-year history and is set to complete Gian-Franco Kasper's four-year term.

Kasper, re-elected in 2018, took over from Marc Hodler in 1998 having served as the secretary general under the Swiss since 1975.

Kasper will have served for 22 years in the role.