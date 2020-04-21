RUSADA to consider resuming testing after assessing methods used in other countries

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will study methods being used in other countries before resuming testing amid the coronavirus pandemic, deputy director general Margarita Pakhnotskaya has claimed.

Pakhnotskaya told Russia's official state news agency TASS that she believes "any testing method that is safe for people's health is a working option" during the current worldwide health situation.

Concerns have been raised over the possibility of athletes attempting to exploit the lack of testing being conducted across the world as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

National Anti-Doping Organisations in the United States and Norway are among those to have devised ways to test athletes during the pandemic in an attempt to plug the gaps caused by the outbreak of the virus.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency has begun virtual testing, where athletes receive kits and administer either blood or urine sample collection at their homes.

RUSADA has suspended testing until at least the start of May in response to measures introduced by the Russian Government.

©Getty Images

Russia has reported over 52,000 cases and more than 450 deaths from the virus.

"We share concerns of our colleagues from other countries in light of significant reduction of testing due to the coronavirus pandemic and welcome their commitment to find a way out of this situation," Pakhnotskaya said.

"RUSADA will review resumption of testing after studying experience of foreign anti-doping agencies.

"However, we should take into account the fact that Russia imposed lockdown later than many other countries and, therefore, all self-isolation measures were also introduced later."

Pakhnotskaya said RUSADA was also sourcing special protective suits for doping control officers for when it resumes testing.

"Practically everyone simultaneously found themselves in limbo but, in spite of that, specialists are still trying to implement their anti-doping programmes," she added.

"Yes, there is an international testing standard which sets everything out.

"However, the situation is far from an ordinary one, therefore, I believe that any testing method that is safe for people's health is a working option."