The International Cycling Union (UCI) have announced that former Health Mate-Cyclelive team manager Patrick Van Gansen has been found to have committed rule violations, after an investigation into allegations of harassment.

The UCI Ethics Commission opened an investigation into Van Gansen in June, following allegations made by riders from the team.

According to Cyclingnews, three riders filed separate complaints prior to the start of Ethics Commission proceedings.

Their complaints related to UCI Code of Ethics: Appendix 1, which covers protection of physical and mental integrity, sexual harassment and abuse.

A further six riders reportedly came forward to corroborate the allegations following the opening of the Ethics Commission procedure.

The UCI referred the case to Sport Resolutions, an independent dispute resolution service for sport in the United Kingdom.

The governing body have now confirmed Van Gansen has been found to have committed violations of the Code of Ethics.

The UCI began the investigation last June ©Getty Images

"Following completion of the report – which took into account a considerable number of statements and covers several years – by independent investigation agency The Sport Resolutions, the UCI Ethics Commission reached the finding that violations of the UCI Code of Ethics had been committed," a statement said.

"Considering the sanctions recommended by the UCI Ethics Commission, the matter has been handed over to the UCI Disciplinary Commission, which has initiated proceedings with a view to the possibility of sanctions being imposed.

"In view of the ongoing status of the proceedings, the UCI shall not make any further comment for the time being."

The Health Mate-Cyclelive team ultimately folded at the end of 2019, with sponsors withdrawing their support.

Van Gansen had denied all allegations made and pledged to take legal action against those involved in the case against him.