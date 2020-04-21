Irish rugby player James Cronin has been handed a one-month ban after his failed drugs test was deemed to be down to a pharmacy error.

The 29-year-old prop tested positive for prednisolone and prednisone after playing for Munster in a European Champions Cup game against French side Racing 92 in November.

A disciplinary ruling has agreed that a "dispensing error" by a pharmacy was the cause of the failure.

Cronin is said to have co-operated fully with an investigation by European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) and the matter was passed on to independent judicial officer Antony Davies.

His ban will run until May 16, but he is will not miss any rugby as there are currently no games due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Prior to the match against Racing 92, Cronin had been unwell and had been prescribed antibiotics, however, the pharmacy dispensed medication to him which was intended for another customer," said Davies.

"The judicial officer accepted evidence that the banned substances in the player's sample were due to a dispensing error by the pharmacy and that the anti-doping violation was entirely unintentional.

"Although the judicial officer found that there was no significant fault on behalf of the player, and that there were clear and compelling mitigating factors, he determined that the player had to bear some responsibility for what was in his sample."

James Cronin has been capped three times by Ireland ©Getty Images

Cronin has been capped three times by Ireland and has played for Munster for his entire club career.

"These past few months have been very trying for me and my family and I am glad that this issue has been resolved so that I can focus fully on rugby when it resumes," he said.

"I accept that this is a strict liability offence and that even though the medication taken was due to a very serious and unexpected dispensing error, it has taught me a very valuable lesson that I hope my fellow players and other athletes can also learn from.

"I am confident that my friends, fellow players, the rugby media and rugby public will understand that I never acted with any intent nor in any manner to intentionally compromise EPCR tournament rules.

"I have volunteered to participate in an educational forum to help raise awareness with other rugby union players so as to ensure that my experiences can be avoided by other athletes."