Commonwealth Games Australia pays tribute to former official Dill-Macky

Commonwealth Games Australia paid tribute to Evelyn Dill-Macky, also Swimming Australia's first female President, who died aged 94.

Dill-Macky was the team manager for Australia's Olympic swimming teams at Montreal 1976, Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988.

She also took the same role for the Edinburgh 1986 Commonwealth Games.

In 1992, Dill-Macky became Swimming Australia's first female President, with Vena Murray as the organisation's first female executive director.

Elected as the first female life member of Swimming Australia in 1997, Dill-Macky was also awarded the Member of the Order of Australia for services to swimming as an Olympic team administrator and as President of Swimming Australia.

She was affectionately known as "Mrs D" to those she worked with.

Evelyn Dill-Macky was team manager for the Edinburgh 1986 Commonwealth Games and three Olympic Games ©Commonwealth Games Australia

"It is with much sadness that I let you know that we lost my Mum, Evelyn Dill-Macky, yesterday aged 94," her son Richard said, as reported by Swimming World Magazine.

"Although having had dementia for the past 15 years, we will all remember the strong and caring Mrs D.

"We will be holding a memorial service for Evelyn later in the year."

Among those to pay tribute were Commonwealth Games Australia and Swimming Australia.

Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates and chief executive Matt Carroll agreed to the inclusion of the Olympic flag at Dill-Macky's memorial service.