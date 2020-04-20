World Rugby has said it is taking allegations of homophobia and discrimination against Fiji's Ratu Vilikesa Bulewa Francis Kean "extremely seriously".

It follows coverage by The Sunday Times which has published "graphic recordings" which are allegedly of the Fjji Rugby Union chairman.

The scandal has emerged with Kean nominated for a place on World Rugby's Executive Committee, with remote elections scheduled for next month.

He was already under pressure to withdraw from that process as he served an 18-month prison sentence in 2007 for manslaughter.

Fiji seconded World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont's nomination to stand for the role again, for which he is facing a challenge from Argentina's Agustín Pichot.

An investigation has not yet been formally launched into Kean by World Rugby but they are in dialogue with officials in Fiji to decide the next steps.

"World Rugby notes allegations in the UK Sunday Times about Fiji Rugby Union chairman Ratu Vilikesa Bulewa Francis Kean and takes them extremely seriously," World Rugby said.

"Rugby is a sport built on strong and inclusive values and World Rugby does not in any way condone any abusive or discriminatory behaviour, as outlined within its bye-laws.

Fiji seconded the nomination for chairman of Sir Bill Beaumont ©Getty Images

"World Rugby is currently in dialogue with the Fiji Rugby Union about the nature of the allegations and it would be inappropriate to further comment at this time."

An Executive Committee place is awarded to a union, not an individual, and Kean was elected by Fiji to represent them.

In all, there are eight candidates standing for seven seats.

Five of the candidates already have seats on the Executive Committee - South African Mark Alexander, Gareth Davies of Wales, Scotland's John Jeffrey, Bob Latham of the United States and Brett Robinson of Australia.

The other new nominees alongside Kean are Rugby Africa President Khaled Babbou and Bart Campbell of New Zealand.

The Executive Committee election will take place alongside the vote for World Rugby chairman and vice-chairman on May 12.