Former Pan American Games judo champion Vanessa Zambotti has revealed she is recovering from coronavirus.

The 38-year-old Mexican announced she had tested positive for the virus on Saturday (April 18), but is now recovering.

"I tested positive for COVID-19, I feel good, I am calm and at home, with no major symptoms other than fever and discomfort," she said on Twitter.

"I have the support of people close to my life, family, work and friends."

Zambotti triumphed in the over-78 kilograms division at the 2007 Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro, going on to earn bronze at Guadalajara 2011 and silver at Toronto 2015.

Vanessa Zambotti has three Pan American Games medals in judo ©Getty Images

She is also a 17-time medallist at the Pan American Judo Championships, topping the podium in Salvador in 2003.

Panam Sports are among those to extend their best wishes to Zambotti while she recovers.

"Have strength, we know that you will beat the coronavirus with ippon," they said.

There have been more than 2.4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, resulting in more than 165,000 deaths.

Mexico has more than 8,000 cases and 686 deaths.