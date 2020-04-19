Criticism over World Rugby Committee nominee Kean who served jail sentence for manslaughter

Ratu Vilikesa Bulewa Francis Kean's nomination for the World Rugby Executive Committee has been described as "rugby politics at its worst" by former Samoan international Daniel Leo.

Kean, Fiji's only representative on the World Rugby Council, served an 18 month prison sentence in 2007 for manslaughter, as reported by The Irish Times.

The sentence is in relation to an incident on December 31 2006 when Kean killed a man at the wedding of Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama’s daughter.

Kean's nomination, which was proposed by the Fiji Rugby Union and seconded by the French Rugby Federation, has been criticised by Leo, a former Samoan international, who has played club rugby in Australia, England and France.

Leo described it as "rugby politics at its worst."

He tweeted: "Rather than helping us confront corruption, political interference and poor governance in the Pacific they promote it, even nominating those responsible for higher honours in World Rugby."

Rugby politics at its worst#TimeForChange https://t.co/K31uUzliEJ — Daniel Leo (@danleo82) April 16, 2020

Elections for World Rugby's Executive Committee are taking place remotely on May 12 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There are eight candidates standing for seven seats.

Five of the candidates already have seats on the Executive Committee - South African Mark Alexander, Gareth Davies of Wales, Scotland's John Jeffrey, Bob Latham of the United States and Brett Robinson of Australia.

The other new nominees alongside Kean are Rugby Africa President Khaled Babbou and Bart Campbell of New Zealand.

The Executive Committee election will take place alongside the vote for World Rugby chairman and vice-chairman.

England's Sir Bill Beaumont is standing for a second term as chairman but is being challenged by current vice-chairman and Argentinian Agustin Pichot.

insidethegames has contacted World Rugby for a comment about Kean's nomination.