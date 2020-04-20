Baseball5, a five-on-five urban version of baseball, is set to become part of the Buenos Aires High School Physical Education Programme and could go further into its development in Argentina.

The Buenos Aires City Government published a training manual for the sport called "Baseball5, a game for inclusion".

Argentina currently sits 23rd in the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Baseball World Rankings, as well as 27th in women's softball.

However, they are more accomplished at men's softball than any other WBSC affiliated discipline, currently sitting second in the world rankings after claiming their first World Championship title in 2019.

Physical education teacher and Baseball5 coach Victor Aramayo has said that the children in his class have enjoyed the game so far.

"Usually, teachers don’t have a huge space for their physical education classes in the school, and Baseball5 allows us to teach the baseball/softball basics everywhere: running, catching, throwing, jumping and sliding," said Aramayo.

"I introduced Baseball5 in my school, in the breaks, and the kids have adopted the game.

"They use chalk to mark the field and start to play by themselves."

Argentina currently sit behind more accomplished South American nations Venezuela and Colombia in the baseball rankings who are world number eight and 14 respectively.

Baseball5 was initially introduced in Argentina during the Youth Olympic Games in 2018 to attract school children to play while the Games were on.

More than 3,000 youngsters played the format at the Sports Initiation Zone in Buenos Aires.

The Buenos Aires Baseball5 manual states: "Having an official game that does not require large spaces and that can be played on different types of terrain not only favours its practice in schools but also facilitates the organisation of meetings or tournaments between different institutions."

The sport is set to become part of the Youth Olympics programme in Dakar in Senegal in 2022.