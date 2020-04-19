The Mare Nostrum swimming series, scheduled for June, has been cancelled due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Posting on its Instagram account, the Tour organisers said, "Unfortunately...see you in 2021".

Monaco was due to be the first stop on the three-leg competition on June 6 and 7 before Barcelona in Spain was due to host for two days on June 10 and 11.

Finally, the Mare Nostrum 2020 was due to conclude on June 13 and 14 at Canet-en-Roussillon in France.

The Mediterranean competition has been running since 2000 and has seen some of the top swimmers in the world compete since then including Britain's Adam Peaty, Sweden's Sarah Sjöström and South Africa's Chad le Clos.





To date, there have been more than 2.36 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 161,000 people.

Most of the swimming calendar for 2020 has been affected by the virus with no known period until international sporting activities can restart again.

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has asked its athletes from its six disciplines to suggest alternative dates for the 2021 FINA World Championships due to the clashing of dates with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics were due to take place In July this year, but were moved back a year to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which has affected sport globally.