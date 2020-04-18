Mauritania has become the 189th country to ratify the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) International Convention against Doping in Sport.

There now remain only six countries recognised by the United Nations yet to sign up to the agreement - Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome and Principe, South Sudan, Afghanistan, Lebanon and Niue.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Bańka is pleased with the development.

"WADA is pleased to welcome Mauritania into the Clean Sport Community," Bańka said.

"In ratifying this convention, it joins 98 per cent of world Governments that have already pledged their support to the anti-doping movement."

Mauritania sent two athletes to the Rio 2016 Olympics, both in athletics, in the men's 100 metres and the women's 800m.

"We would particularly like to acknowledge the efforts that have been made by the Sports Minister of Mauritania to bring this to fruition," Bańka added.

"This is a positive step for sports in the country as it looks at further progressing its National Anti-Doping Organization while remaining an important member of Africa's Zone 1 Regional Anti-Doping Organization.

"WADA remains committed to assisting and supporting Mauritania's efforts to plan, develop and implement the necessary infrastructure for a sustainable and effective anti-doping programme."

Established in 2005, the International Convention against Doping in Sport represented the first time that Governments across the world agreed to use the force of international law in the fight against doping.