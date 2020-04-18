Team England has donated items of kit from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games to National Health Service (NHS) workers who have been unable to return home due to the coronavirus pandemic as a token of its gratitude.

The kit has been sent to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London and will be offered to frontline workers who cannot live in their homes due to fears they could spread coronavirus.

The United Kingdom is one of the world's hardest-hit nations, with more than 108,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

More than 14,500 deaths have been reported - more than all but four other nations.

Only Australia won more gold medals than England at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

"Today we donated items of Team England kit from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games to St Bart's Hospital for NHS staff unable to return to their homes", the English team said on Twitter.

"We are in awe of everybody on the frontline and hope our small contribution will help those working day in, day out to save lives."

The charity Kit Us Out worked in partnership with Team England to deliver these uniforms and was assisted by zero-emissions taxi company Green Tomato Cars to send the kits to the hospital.

England finished second in the medals table at the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games, behind only hosts Australia.