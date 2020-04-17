The Laver Cup - the men's tennis event contested between a European team and one representing the rest of the world - will not take place this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boston's TD Garden had been due to host the event from September 25 to 27, but will no longer do so.

The rescheduled French Open is supposed to be taking place during that period.

Laver Cup organisers have announced that there will be no 2020 edition of the event, but that it will return in 2021 at TD Garden.

The new dates are September 24 to 26 in 2021.

"We needed to make a decision now on our event," Laver Cup chairman Tony Godsick said.

"We know our passionate fans will be disappointed that they have to wait an extra year for the Laver Cup in Boston, but this is the responsible course of action, necessitated by the emerging calendar conflicts.

"We wanted to call it now to provide certainty for our fans as well as our players, sponsors, broadcasters, partners, staff, volunteers and of course the great city of Boston.

"We thank them all for their unwavering dedication, hard work, support and understanding and we can’t wait to bring happier times to Boston in 2021."

TD Garden is usually home to basketball's Boston Celtics and ice hockey's Boston Bruins ©Getty Images

Two of the three past editions of the Laver Cup have been held in Europe, with Chicago the lone non-European venue.

The European team has won all three editions to date.

Even if there was not a scheduling conflict with one of the sport's Grand Slams, it may not have been possible for the Laver Cup to go ahead given the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

There have been almost 35,000 COVID-19 deaths in the US, with at least 122 or these recorded in Boston.

Strict travel restrictions are in place and almost all sport in the US has been brought to a halt.

The International Tennis Federation has suspended all events until July 13.