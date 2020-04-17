The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) will vote on motion to create an Honorary Life President position at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 9 in Sydney.

A draft agenda for the meeting reveals a proposal to add a clause to the AOC's constitution, which would create the position.

Should the motion be adopted, the Honorary Life President position could be awarded to a person who has served as AOC President for at least 13 years and has "rendered outstanding service to the Olympic Movement and sport".

The Honorary Life President would become a permanent member of the AOC, but would not have voting power.

However, should the official be an IOC member or a delegate of a national federation, they would have voting rights attached to that position.

An Honorary Life President position had previously been used by the AOC, with the organisation’s former President Sydney Grange holding the role from 1985 to 1990.

Current AOC President and former International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president John Coates would qualify for the criteria outlined.

Coates has led the AOC since 1990, with his 30-year reign including helping the organisation of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

He has already been a vocal supporter of the proposed Queensland bid for the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.

John Coates, left, has been a vocal supporter of Queensland's proposed bid for the 2032 Summer Olympics ©Getty Images

Amendments to the AOC Constitution require a special majority of not less than 75 per cent of the number of voting people, as well as approval of the IOC.

Each delegate of the member national federations, members of the AOC Executive, the chairman and deputy chairman of the Athletes’ Commission and Australian members of the IOC will be entitled to one vote on every motion.

Coates, who is chairman of the Tokyo 2020 Coordination Commission, has vowed his current term will be his last as AOC President.

The 69-year-old made the statement during the 2017 AOC Presidential election campaign, where he ultimately beat challenger Danni Roche.

His successor was expected to be elected at the 2021 AOC AGM, with Presidential and AOC Executive Committee elections due to take place the year after the Summer Olympic Games.

Due to the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics until 2021 and the AOC's constitution, the election is now set to take place in 2022.

The AOC will also vote on an amendment to the constitution which could allow for electronic voting to be used in elections, rather than paper ballots.