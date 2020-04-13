Lance Armstrong has encouraged cyclists to "take the power back" during the coronavirus pandemic, as uncertainty hangs over the sport.

The American, banned for life from the sport in 2012, made the call on Instagram when promoting his podcast The Move.

The podcast will also feature his former US Postal team mate George Hincapie and manager Johan Bruyneel.

Armstrong, who eventually confessed to doping and was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in 2012, referenced the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has led to uncertainty over rider wages and the fate of teams, due to numerous races either being postponed or cancelled.

Recent years have seen friction between groups representing race organisers, teams, riders and the International Cycling Union (UCI), when changes have been introduced within professional road cycling.

"To all you pro cyclists out there who do not know when you are going to get your paycheck next month and not sure if your team will survive this, now is the opportunity," Armstrong said.

"Now is the opportunity for you to reset the scales, to get a seat at the table, to take the power back.

"If you don't take this opportunity right now, you may never have another chance to do it.

"Talk to each other.

"Talk to the peloton as a whole and unify.

"Take this opportunity to take this power back.

"You are the actors in the play, and without the actors the play doesn't go on."









Cycling teams have been impacted by the postponement and cancellation of races, with 18 UCI WorldTour races unable to go ahead so far.

Several have announced measures to manage their finances, with Astana, Mitchelton-Scott, CCC-Team, Bahrain McLaren and Lotto-Soudal among those to have either reduced or deferred rider pay.

The UCI has established a working group aimed at helping professional road cycling navigate through the coronavirus crisis.

The working group, composed of representatives of riders, teams and the governing body, is claimed to have agreed on a framework that will enable teams facing serious financial difficulties to be able to take necessary measures so they can continue in the context of the pandemic.

It is claimed the temporary flexibility approved will see the UCI support teams whose activities have been impacted by coronavirus, while maintaining riders' rights.

The International Association of Professional Cyclists (CPA) has vowed not to accept salary cuts until proof is provided by teams that contracts cannot be respected.

"We're aware of the difficulties that sponsors and the teams can face during this emergency; we're ready to listen and to make compromises for the good of the whole sport, but at the same time we will be vigilant to avoid any speculation and to limit the difficulties the riders and their families face," CPA President Gianni Bugno said.

"We accept the flexibility the AIGCP [International Association of Professional Cycling Teams] has requested but the rules have to be respected.

"It's not acceptable to make major cuts to salaries without the proof that the contracts cannot be respected.

"We hope everyone will try to find the best solution so that riders, team staff and anyone from the cycling family is not abandoned."

CPA secretary general Laura Mora has said the body is working alongside rider agents to ensure nobody "gains or loses" in agreements during the crisis, adding there was a need to work as a team.

Teams have also expressed fears over the future should the Tour de France not take place this year, with organisers reportedly considering a postponement.

NTT Pro Cycling manager Doug Ryder told BBC Sport the Tour de France taking place this year was "critical" to teams as they seek to ensure returns for their sponsors during the disrupted season.

Deceuninck-QuickStep general manager Patrick Lefevere warned last month that a cancellation of this year’s race could lead to the collapse of road cycling’s model.

Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme has said this year's edition will not take place "behind closed doors".