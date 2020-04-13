World time trial champion Rohan Dennis claimed victory in his Ineos team’s first race on the Zwift indoor riding platform.

The Australian completed the race 56 seconds clear of Eddie Dunbar of Ireland, with Poland's Michał Kwiatkowski third.

All 30 members of the Ineos squad were involved in the event, which attracted a record number of participants riding along from home.

"There was supposed to be a plan, but in the end I felt it was better to just go for it, why not?" Dennis said.

"It worked out.

"It’s a time when nobody is allowed to ride with anybody so we’re lucky to have technology like this so we can do something for the fans to keep them across what we’re doing and how we’re training."

eRace HIGHLIGHTS: Watch the best bits from the Team INEOS eRace as all 30 of our riders formed six teams to battle it out on @GoZwift's gruelling Alpe du Zwift climb 🚵‍♂️🎥 pic.twitter.com/Y7BTDTOqxV — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) April 13, 2020

A total of 15,530 rode along during the mass participation e-ride, breaking the record for the amount of people taking part in a single event on the Zwift platform.

"It’s fantastic," Team Ineos general manager Dave Brailsford said.

"I was absolutely gripped and it was really enjoyable to watch.

"Fair play to Rohan - you can see why he’s the world time trial champion.

"You can see Eddie is in pretty good shape, but I think the rider that caught my eye was Chris Froome.

"That’s a hell of a ride from a guy who is coming back and that’s a great indicator that he’s on track and going to be in the mix when we get back out there on the road."