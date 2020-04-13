Softball Asia has postponed their World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) World Cup qualifiers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Four softball Asia Cups were set to go ahead as qualifiers for respective World Cups, with events feeding into the Men's World Cup, Under-12 Mixed World Cup, Under-15 Women's World Cup and Under-23 Men's World Cup all due to be played.

The news follows the postponement of the WBSC Women's and Under-15 Baseball World Cups, as well as the Under-18 Women's Softball World Cup.

New dates for the postponed Asian qualifiers have yet to be announced.

WBSC President Ricardo Fraccari has been meeting with National Federations over conference calls to discuss changes to the calendar as he works towards confirming the 2021 schedule.

Both the Men's and the Under-23 Men's Softball Asia Cup would have qualified two nations for the respective events.

It is hoped the latter will now take place in late 2020 or early 2021, but the qualifier for the Men's World Cup is yet to be given a provisional time frame.

Taichung in Taiwan was set to host the Under-12 Mixed Softball Asia Cup from August 2 to 5, with the winners qualifying for the WBSC Under-12 Mixed Team Softball World Cup in the same nation in 2021.

A week later would have been the WBSC Under-15 Women's Softball World Cup Asian qualifier, with two spots up for grabs at the event that was supposed to be held in Pingtan in China from August 8 to 13.

The first Baseball5 Asia Cup tournament, which was also set to be used as a qualifier for December's Baseball5 World Cup, has been postponed having previously been scheduled in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia for June 25 to 28.

Officials now hope it will be played in late September to early October.

There have been more than 1.85 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 114,000 people.