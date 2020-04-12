The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Rogers Cup in Montreal has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Postponing the tournament, which had been due to run from August 7 to 16, became inevitable after the Quebec Government banned holding events until August 31 because of concerns over COVID-19.

The women's event has been rescheduled for April 6 to 15 next year.

An announcement has not yet been made regarding the men's Rogers Cup, set to take place in Toronto on the same dates as the women's competition.

"As a result of the measures imposed by the Quebec Government prohibiting holding events until August 31, 2020, the Coupe Rogers in Montreal will postpone their event to 2021," a WTA spokesperson said.

"The WTA reiterates that health and safety will always be the top priority.

"We understand this was a difficult decision and we look forward to being back in Montreal in 2021."

Bianca Andreescu won the women's Rogers Cup in 2019 ©Getty Images

The Rogers Cup is considered a crucial tournament in the build-up to the US Open in New York City, the final Grand Slam of the calendar year.

Organisers of the US Open are still hoping to stage the tournament as planned from August 24 to September 13, but options including playing the event behind closed doors remain on the table owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The US Open venue is currently being used as an overflow hospital.

The WTA and the Association of Tennis Professional tours have been suspended until at least July 12.