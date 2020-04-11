The Belgian Paralympic Committee has shared an inspirational video of its athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The video aims to boost morale among the people of Belgium as they face the pandemic, which has now infected more than 26,000 people and killed at least 3,000 in the country.

A major communication campaign had been planned by the Belgian Paralympic Committee to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

With this postponed until 2021, however, footage from the campaign was put to another use.

The video features Belgian Paralympians such as wheelchair tennis player Joachim Gérard and Para-cyclist Kris Bosmans.

It ends with the message: "Together, we will meet the challenges."





"We had planned a major communication campaign intended to mobilize Belgian society to support Paralympic Team Belgium at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," said Belgian Paralympic Committee President Anne d'Ieteren.

"The postponement of the Games led us to postpone it, but we nevertheless very quickly wanted to send a message all the same in these times of crisis.

"Our athletes inspire us personally every day in our work.

"Their lives are made up of significant challenges, which can sometimes seem insurmountable.

"However, they raise them brilliantly.

"Their example can inspire us today.

"Our mission is to enable Paralympic athletes to flourish through their sport, and, through their performance, to inspire society.

"In a moment like the one we are living in today, this mission is particularly important."