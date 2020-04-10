Former TTFA President William Wallace files appeal to CAS against removal by FIFA Committee

Former Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) President William Wallace has filed an appeal to the Court for Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against his removal by a FIFA Committee.

The appeal against CAS is being partially supported through a GoFundMe fundraising page, according to Inside World Football.

In a video message posted alongside the fundraising appeal, Wallace claims he is still in charge of the TTFA despite him and the Association's Board being removed from their posts by a FIFA Normalisation Committee, which was appointed last month.

"To be clear I remain President of TTFA based on our constitution," said Wallace in the video.

"I can only be removed by the operation of the TTFA’s own constitution not by FIFA."

An appeal has been filed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by former TTFA President William Wallace against his removal ©Getty Images

Wallace is aiming to raise $25,000 (£20,000/€23,000), through the online fundraising appeal but it is understood he is currently a long way off this target.

Among the donators to the fundraising page is Keith Look Loy, the TTFA’s former Technical Committee chair under the Wallace administration, who contributed $200 (£160/€182).

Look Loy, the President of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League, claims the league’s clubs have agreed a donation of $2,000 (£1,600/€1,820), however this claim is disputed by a number of the clubs.

During Wallace's controversial three month reign, TTFA staff were only paid once, and the Association's bank accounts were frozen by a Trinidad and Tobago court over alleged unpaid debt.

In the video address, Wallace claims he and his Board were removed “before we had a chance to implement plans for increased transparency and financial probity.”