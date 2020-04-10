Measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the Olympic and Paralympic host city Tokyo have tightened as the number of cases rise in the city.

There are now more than 1,700 cases of coronavirus in the Japanese capital, the highest number among the country's 47 prefectures.

Today, a number of emergency measures have been introduced by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike to try and contain the spread of the virus.

Restaurants and Japanese style pubs will now be required to shut by 8pm, as reported by Kyodo News.

Universities, cinemas, live music venues, nightclubs and internet cafes will also be asked to suspend operations.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike introduced emergency measures to try and contain the spread of coronavirus ©Getty Images

The annual Sumida River Fireworks Festival, scheduled for July 11, has been cancelled.

The fireworks display normally takes place on the final Saturday of July, but had been brought forward to avoid a clash with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Due to the pandemic, the Games have now been postponed until 2021.

A state of emergency was already declared in Tokyo earlier in the week, alongside six other prefectures.

There are more than 5,500 cases of coronavirus in Japan in total, with just under 100 deaths.