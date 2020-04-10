International Luge Federation to make decision on June Congress later this month

Josef Fendt's 26-year reign as President of the International Luge Federation (FIL) could be extended as the governing body is mulling over a potential postponement of its planned June Congress.

The FIL said it would make a decision on whether the Congress, where the German is due to stand down as President, can go ahead as scheduled by the middle of this month.

In a letter circulated to all national federations, the FIL added it would inform members of the new date in May "should it be necessary to postpone the Congress".

Given growing international concern over the coronavirus pandemic, and travel restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it seems unlikely the gathering of the FIL membership will take place from June 15 to 16.

Other Federations have already postponed their Congresses, including the International Skating Union, which had been due to hold its meeting from June 8 to 12.

The FIL said, however, that preparations for the Congress were continuing as planned.

Josef Fendt is due to stand down as FIL President at the Congress, which could be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

"The FIL continues to operate at full capacity," the organisation added in the letter.

A decision to delay the staging of the Congress will effectively prolong Fendt's tenure at the helm.

The 72-year-old announced in February that he would be stepping down from the position at the June meeting and requested Latvia’s Einars Fogelis be named as his successor.

The German official is only the second President of the FIL, founded in 1957.

The organisation was led by Bert Isatitsch until his death in February 1994, with Fendt taking over on a temporary basis before being elected permanently on June 25 1994 at the governing body’s Congress in Rome.