India's top sporting event, cricket's Indian Premier League (IPL), could be cancelled due to the current lockdown in the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IPL was set to run from March 29 to May 24 but, after advice from the Indian Government, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), suspended the start of the tournament.

The competition was then rescheduled to April 15 with a June 4 end date, but after the nation's Government imposed tougher restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, it could see the IPL scrapped altogether for 2020.

The BCCI has yet to announce the cancellation, but President Saurav Gangully has suggested that the International Cricket Council Twenty20 World Cup, due to take place in Australia from October 18 to November 15, could be called off to allow the IPL to reschedule its season for those months.

Cricket Australia on the other hand, who will host that competition for the first time, said the move was unlikely.

This year was set to be the 13th edition of the IPL, which was first played in 2008 and plays under Twenty20 rules.

To date, there are more than 5,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India which has resulted in the deaths of 178 people.