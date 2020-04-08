World Lacrosse has rescheduled the 2020 Men's Under-19 World Championship in Limerick to next year.

The youth event in Ireland is among the numerous sporting events worldwide to be postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Limerick was due to host the event between July 9 and 18, with the World Lacrosse General Assembly due to follow and now also postponed.

Exact dates for 2021 have yet to be confirmed for the Under-19 World Championship but it will be in the same city in the summer.

The upper age-limit will be raised to under-20, with certain dispensations allowed, while the lower age-limit will remain at under-16.

National teams which did not enter for 2020 but are interested in doing so next year will be considered, World Lacrosse said.

There will be no change to the 2021 Women's World Championship in Towson in the United States, which is scheduled for between July 7 and 17.

The General Assembly will now be held later this year in a virtual format.

World Lacrosse made the decision on Limerick via video-conference as much of the world is locked down due to coronavirus.

Chief executive Jim Scherr said that member countries facing financial difficulties because of COVID-19 could request to forgo their membership fees in 2020, subject to review.

A new fund to national governing bodies will be set-up while there will be a voluntary reduction in staff compensation, less travel and fewer meetings and expenses.

As with all sports lacrosse has been affected by COVID-19 ©Getty Images

A new operating budget for 2020 has been approved while a Blue Skies Working Group, set-up by World Lacrosse President Sue Redfern, will consider further revisions to the calendar from 2022.

"The challenges brought about by the global pandemic are unprecedented for recent time, and it is essential for our response to be thoughtfully-developed, athlete-focused and fully aligned with the highest principles of athlete safety and well-being," said Redfern.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I'd like to extend our continued appreciation to our member-National Governing Bodies, Continental Federations and our lacrosse family around the world for stepping forward to play our part in combatting the global pandemic.

"I'd also like to thank Jim Scherr and our management team for bringing forward thoughtful solutions that will help our organisation navigate these unprecedented challenges, while not losing sight of our long-term ambition.

"Our Board of Directors strongly encourages our members to continue adhering to the advice of your local public health authorities.

"By doing so, you are playing an important role in bringing our world one step closer to that day when sport returns, and you are honouring the commitment being made each and every day by health care professionals and volunteers around the world."