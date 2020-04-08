International Teqball Federation poised to launch SQILLER app around the world

The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) will launch its interactive app SQILLER globally in the coming weeks.

The digital football game allows teqball fans from around to world to practice their skills using only a ball and a mobile phone.

It has recently been launched in Hungary, Italy, France, Spain and Britain and merges artificial intelligence technology with teqball skills to create an "active esport".

Brazilian football legends Ronaldinho and Cafu, who are both teqball ambassadors, have set a variety of skill challenges within the app.

Users must record themselves accurately, recreating those skills to the best of their ability.

The app analyses the movement of the player to score how closely it matches with the skills of the teqball ambassador.

Skills become more difficult and rewarding as players work through the stages, while a "battle" feature allows users to go head to head against others from around the world.

Ronaldinho helped to launch SQILLER in November ©FITEQ

FITEQ chairman Viktor Huszár initially launched SQILLER with Ronaldinho at the Web Summit in Lisbon in Portugal in November.

It was unveiled in front of 15,000 people.

"During these challenging times, FITEQ is a strong advocate of staying safe, but also staying active," said Huszár.

"SQILLER is flexible to the user's preferences and only requires a ball and a smart phone before connecting them to a global community of people staying active through the app.

"With many countries enforcing social distancing to help combat coronavirus, FITEQ wants to help people maintain and improve their physical and mental wellbeing and we believe SQILLER is the perfect way to do this."

The app is available to download on iOS – iPhone 8 and higher.