Tokyo 2020 organisers are on the lookout for new office space after the postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

New dates for the Games in 2021 were confirmed last month, with the Olympic Opening Ceremony taking place on July 23 and the Paralympic Opening Ceremony set to be on August 24.

Organisers had planned to reduce office space following the scheduled conclusion of the Games in September 2020, but now need more office space for longer - and may need to move some staff to a new location as a result.

Tokyo 2020 confirmed to insidethegames that it may be unable to extend its lease on certain floors in Harumi Triton Square, so is looking for new office space to replace those areas.

This is one of many logistical hurdles for organisers to overcome after the Olympics were postponed for the first time.

Tokyo's streets are far quieter following the state of emergency ©Getty Images

Postponement came as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the situation has worsened both inside and outside of Japan since Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe announced the decision on March 24.

Abe has now called a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures, resulting in Tokyo 2020 staff now working from home where possible and the Olympic Flame being taken off public display.

Some Olympic facilities may now be used to house coronavirus patients with mild symptoms.

The number of cases in Japan - now above 4,500 - is accelerating but is mild in comparison to many other nations, with the global death toll in excess of 82,000.