The Belgian Taekwondo Federation (BTF) has donated 3,500 masks to a hospital in the country to help the fight against COVID-19.

BTF President Abdelhak Boubouh handed over the masks to staff at the CHU Saint-Pierre in Brussels on behalf of the organisation.

The masks were given to the BTF by World Taekwondo following an agreement with the Government of the municipality of Wuxi in China.

The hospital is among those dealing with a high volume of coronavirus patients in Belgium.

Belgium has reported at least 22,000 cases and more than 2,000 deaths from the virus.

The hospital is among those treating COVID-19 patients in Belgium ©BTF

"All BTF members are currently all in confinement and continue to practice Taekwondo from home like all sportsmen and women in the country," the BTF said in a statement.

"The needs of our hospitals and the protection of the medical staff who are on the frontline every day is a national priority.

"The BTF would like to warmly thank all hospital staff and all the people who contribute directly or indirectly to the fight against the spread of COVID-19 for their remarkable and courageous efforts on a daily basis."

Taekwondo events are among those to have been postponed or cancelled in response to the pandemic.